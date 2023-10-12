Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Paraguay tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is set to feature in Argentina's home game against Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday (October 12). The Albiceleste captain's fitness has been a major talking point since the last international break in September, though.

Messi picked up a knock that saw him miss the qualifying win in Bolivia a month ago. Since then he has missed six games across competitions for Inter Miami, including the US Open Cup final, which the Herons lost 2-1.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or only returned to action at the weekend, playing 35 minutes of the second half in the 1-0 home loss to FC Cincinnati in the MLS.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said that the management will make a decision after the team's final training session about whether Messi starts against Paraguay (via All About Argentina on Twitter):

“We still have one more training session left, and that is important for Leo (Messi). We saw him well in recent sessions, in good shape. We will talk before the training to see if he plays from the start or not.”

It has now emerged that Messi will not start the game at the Estadio Monumental.

Scaloni will start with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez up front, while Alajandro Garnacho is also part of the squad. Messi is expected to come off the bench.

Argentina will look to build on their winning start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. The three-time world champions beat Ecuador (1-0) at home and won in Bolivia (3-0) to trail Brazil in the CONMEBOL standings on goal difference.

How has Argentina star Lionel Messi performed against Paraguay over the years?

Lionel Messi has played Paraguay 12 times, scoring five goals and provided the same number of assists.

Messi faced against Paraguay twice in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Argentina drawing both games.

Lionel Messi has scored 104 goals in 176 appearances for Argentina since making his debut in 2005. He has won the Copa America in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022 and also the FIFA World Cup in Qatar that year.