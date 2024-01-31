Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Al-Nassr tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami take on Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly game on Thursday, February 1. The Herons are building towards the start of their 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season later next month.

Messi played 88 minutes in Inter Miami's previous pre-season game against Al-Hilal on Monday, January 29. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored from the penalty spot and provided an assist but his side still fell to a 4-3 defeat.

Lionel Messi is slowly finding his feet in pre-season and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for their game against Al-Nassr.

Manager Gerardo Martino has been using a 5-3-2 system in pre-season. The Argentina skipper could therefore be partnered alongside the likes of Leonardo Campana or Luis Suarez, depending on the latter's fitness. They also have Robert Taylor in their ranks should Martino need him.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Lionel Messi will not be able to face off against his long-term rival and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid superstar has still not recovered from his calf injury and will therefore be on the sidelines for the friendly game.

Inter Miami haven't had the best start to their preparations for the 2024 season in the United States. So far, they've played three pre-season games and have failed to win either of them. They drew their first game 0-0 against El Salvador before losing to FC Dallas and Al-Hilal.

Inter Miami, however, will play three more friendly games after their game against Al-Nassr. They will travel to East Asia to face the Hong Kong League XI and Japanese side Vissel Kobe. They will then face Argentine side Newell's Old Boys in their last pre-season game.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi did face Cristiano Ronaldo last year in a friendly game

Cristiano Ronaldo is unfit to face Lionel Messi on Thursday but the duo did play against one another last year in a friendly game. Ronaldo was part of the Riyadh All-Stars XI which took on Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It was one of Ronaldo's first games since moving to Saudi Arabia on a free transfer.

PSG and Riyadh All-Stars XI played out an entertaining game which resulted in the French outfit recording a 5-4 victory. Lionel Messi opened the scoring for the Ligue 1 giants after just three minutes. Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, and Hugo Ekitike were the other goalscorers for PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, netted a brace on that occasion despite his side falling short in the end.