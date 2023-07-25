Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Atlanta United tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami take on Atlanta United in the second game of their Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday (July 25). The David Beckham-owned side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Cruz Azul last time around.

Lionel Messi made debut for Inter Miami in their previous Leagues Cup game. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar came off the bench in the second half to play his first game in the United States. He scored a free-kick winner in injury time to secure a 2-1 win for the Florida-based side.

According to Goal, Messi is set to make his first start for his new side when they take on Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will also be named captain for the Herons and will start alongside new signing Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino stated the following in regards to Lionel Messi and Busquets' game time against Atlanta United (via Goal):

“It’s very probable that Leo and Busi will play more. It’s possible to believe that if they play more minutes the team’s dynamic will change, and they’ll likely do that from the start. Everything is going to depend on how they feel."

Should Messi start, he could be partnered alongside the likes of Leonardo Campana and Robbie Robinson in attack. Josef Martinez is currently the club's leading goalscorer, having netted six times from 25 matches across all competitions.

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a much-needed win in their previous game

It is fair to say that Inter Miami have not been in the best of forms lately. The Herons are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield, having picked up just 18 points from 22 matches. They are also winless in the MLS for 11 games.

The arrival of Lionel Messi, however, could spark a revival in form for Tata Martino's side like it did against Cruz Azul. Messi was on the pitch for just 36 minutes but still had an instant impact on the game.

Lionel Messi took a total of three shots in the game, with two of them being on target, scoring one. He had a pass accuracy rate of 92% with one key pass. The former Barcelona skipper also successfully attempted both of his long passes. The new Inter Miami number 10, however, did lose possession on seven separate occasions and was caught offside once.