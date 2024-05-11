Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against CF Montreal tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami travel north to take on CF Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, May 11. The Herons are in excellent form in the league and it is largely due to Messi's stellar contribution in attack.

Inter Miami come into the match on the back of a resounding 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls, with Messi contributing towards all six goals. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a goal and provided five assists in the game to help his side secure all three points.

Lionel Messi has been an integral part of Miami's recent good form and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for the game against CF Montreal. The Argentina skipper could be partnered alongside the likes of Robert Taylor and Luis Suarez in a three-man attack.

Suarez himself has flourished in attack alongside his former Barcelona teammate Messi. The Uruguay star scored a hat-trick against New York Red Bulls, with Messi assisting all three of them.

Inter Miami are currently top of the Eastern Conference table, having picked up 24 points from 12 matches. They are three points ahead of second-placed Cincinnati FC who do have a game in hand over the leaders.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are 11th in the Eastern Conference. They have picked up 12 points from 10 games so far this season.

Inter Miami suffered defeat against CF Montreal in Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami took on CF Montreal at home in the MLS in early March and suffered a 3-2 defeat on that occasion. The David Beckham-owned outfit were without Lionel Messi as the forward was rested after suffering from a muscular injury.

Gerardo Martino's side started the game with a two-man attack comprising Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor, with Luis Suarez coming off the bench.

The 3-2 loss was Inter Miami's first defeat of the 2024 MLS season. CF Montreal took the lead early in the game before Campana equalized after 71 minutes.

Montreal, however, scored two quick goals in the next seven minutes before Jordi Alba pulled one back for the hosts. However, that was only a consolation as the Florida-based side suffered defeat.

The game against CF Montreal was the first of four league games Lionel Messi would miss due to injury. His side also lost to New York Red Bulls (4-0) in his absence.

Lionel Messi has been the talisman for Miami this season. The former Barcelona superstar has contributed a staggering 12 goals and 11 assists from just 11 matches across all competitions.