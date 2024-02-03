Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Hong Kong XI today?

Lionel Messi should feature when Inter Miami take on the Hong Kong League XI in a friendly game on Sunday, February 4. The Herons are still in search for their first win in their pre-season tour ahead of the 2024 season.

Lionel Messi had an injury concern before Inter Miami's previous pre-season game against Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup on February 1. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner played only the last seven minutes in his side's 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Saudi outfit on Thursday.

Manager Gerardo Martino, however, has eased some concerns regarding Lionel Messi's fitness in his latest press conference. The Argentine tactician said that his star attacker is in line to play. He wants him to get as many minutes as he can under his belt before the start of the new season.

Gerardo Martino was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"We want Leo [Messi] to play as much as possible. We will evaluate the players. The hope is that Leo can play the most minutes. We will see in tomorrow's training but it is likely he will play on Sunday."

Messi's absence from the starting XI against Al-Nassr saw Leonardo Campana partner Luis Suarez in attack. It is highly expected that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward will replace Campana and play alongside Suarez in the attack against Hong Kong XI.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have had a poor pre-season campaign ahead of the 2024 season

Inter Miami have so far played in four pre-season games and are yet to secure a win. As things stand, they have drawn one and lost the remaining three games ahead of the new Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Lionel Messi and his side started the pre-season campaign with a 0-0 draw against El Salvador. They have since then suffered defeats at the hands of FC Dallas (1-0), Al-Hilal (4-3) and Al-Nassr (6-0).

Messi has scored just one goal in these friendly games. That came against Al-Hilal last week where he netted from the penalty spot. He also assisted once in that game.

Inter Miami still have three more pre-season games before their first MLS game on February 21 against Real Salt Lake. Following their game against Hong Kong XI, Messi & Co will travel to Japan to face Vissel Kobe. They will then end their pre-season at home against Argentina side Newell's Old Boys.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi will be competing in his first full season in the United States since he joined Inter Miami on a free transfer last summer.

