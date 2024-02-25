Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against LA Galaxy tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is poised to start when Inter Miami travel to face LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday, February 25. The Herons will be looking to build on their winning start to 2024 following their victory over Real Salt Lake last time around.

Inter Miami recorded a routine 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their opening game of the new MLS season on February 21. Robert Taylor opened the scoring with the help of a Messi assist before Diego Gomez sealed the three points with a late goal to double the lead.

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes in the opening game which was reassuring for Miami fans after their star attacker had an injury-ridden pre-season.

Manager Gerardo Martino, however, has stated that there are no fresh injury concerns in the squad and hinted towards playing the same XI against LA Galaxy. The 61-year-old tactician was quoted as saying the following ahead of their trip to California (via AS):

“As of today we are not even 48 hours after the last game and they have to complete their recovery, but yesterday all four were fine (Messi, Suarez, Busquets and Alba)."

He added:

“There would be no reason to change if we didn’t have to take in account that we played three days ago, so we have to be prudent, but there is a chance (that he could repeat the same XI that won against Real Salt Lake)."

Lionel Messi should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for the game against LA Galaxy. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could once be partnered alongside Robert Taylor and Luis Suarez in a three-man attack.

While Inter Miami are already playing their second game of the 2024 MLS season, it is LA Galaxy's opening game of the new campaign.

The team which Inter Miami owner David Beckham played for, finished 13th in the Western Conference last season. It saw them miss out on a spot for the playoffs.

How did Lionel Messi perform for Inter Miami in their previous fixture?

Lionel Messi played the full 90 minutes for Inter Miami in their 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. The Argentina skipper recorded an assist in the game.

Messi had a great outing in the previous fixture where he had a total of four shots, two of which were on target. He even made five key passes in the game and created one big chance for his teammates.

Lionel Messi also had a pass completion rate of 82 percent and ended the game with a total of 90 touches in 90 minutes. He did, however, lose possession on 22 separate occasions.

Messi will want to improve on his MLS campaign from last season. The former Barcelona superstar contributed just a goal and two assists from six outings in the league last season which was hindered by injuries.