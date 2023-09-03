Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami travel west to face Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the MLS on Sunday (September 3). The Herons will want to return to winning ways following their 0-0 draw against Nashville last time around.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has confirmed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not be rested for their trip to face LAFC. The Argentine tactician was quoted as saying (via GOAL):

"I don't imagine in this very important match with the last champion that it is a match that Messi needs to rest up. The one we had to stop at was the Red Bulls team, he played 30 minutes, that's how we did it this week and now tomorrow he's going to play."

Lionel Messi will therefore be the first name on the team sheet and will captain his side against LAFC. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar could be partnered alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor to form a three-man attack. The trio started together up front in their previous game against Nashville as well.

Inter Miami will rely on Lionel Messi for their all-important game against LAFC. The California-based side are currently third in the Western Conference and overall sit ninth in the standings, having picked up 40 points from 25 matches.

Tata Matino's side, on the other hand, still languish towards the bottom end of the standings despite their recent resurgence following the arrival of Messi. They are currently 14th in the Eastern Conferdnce and 27th in the overall table, having accumulated 22 points from 24 games.

Lionel Messi did not have a goalscoring contribution for the first time in his Inter Miami career last time

The game against Nashville on August 31 was the first time Lionel Messi failed to make a goalscoring contribution in his short yet productive time at Inter Miami. The game ended 0-0 on that occasion.

Messi had a decent outing in that particular game. The former Barcelona skipper played the full 90 minutes and had seven shots in total. Five of them, however, were blocked by the opposition. He also completed five out of the seven dribbles he attempted during the game.

Messi had a total of 93 touches in the game against Nashville and also provided two key passes in the game but Inter Miami failed to make the most of those chances.

At the time of writing, Lionel Messi has contributed 11 goals and three assists from 10 matches across all competitions for his new side.