Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Monterrey tomorrow?

Lionel Messi could feature when Inter Miami play host to CF Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 3. The Herons will hope that their poor league form does not hinder their chances to progress in the continental tournament.

Messi has had an injury-ridden past few months, keeping him out not only for his club side but for Argentina as well. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is nearing match fitness and could feature against Monterrey as suggested by Inter Miami manager Tata Martino.

Martino did confirm that Lionel Messi did train ahead of the game. Inter Miami, however, don't want to take any unnecessary risks with the Argentina ace's fitness and there is still a long way to go in this season.

Martino kept cards close to his chest and stated that Messi's availability against Monterrey would be decided on the day of the game.

Martino was quoted as saying the following (via Yahoo Sport):

"Tomorrow we'll decide. Today, I don't know. He trained today, yes. There's still 24 hours left. Tomorrow we'll decide."

"The main thing is Leo's injury and managing the times of that injury. While it's true we play a very important game tomorrow, you have to realize we're in the beginning of April, and everything is just getting started. What we can't do is put our players' physical condition at risk We'll decide what's best for Leo," he added.

Judging from Tata Martino's comments, it is highly unlikely that Lionel Messi will play the full 90 minutes for Inter Miami on Wednesday. Should he play, the Barcelona legend might come in as a second-half substitute which will allow him to get some much-needed match fitness ahead of the 2024 season.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Messi playing against Monterrey is no guarantee by any stretch of imagination.

Lionel Messi has missed the last four Major League Soccer (MLS) games for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's hamstring injury has kept him out of action for the past few weeks now. The Argentina skipper has missed the last four MLS games for Inter Miami and has not featured in the league since early March.

The Herons have massively missed their talismanic forward. Out of the four games Messi has missed, the David Beckham-owned side have drawn one, lost two, and won just once.

The last time Lionel Messi played for Inter Miami was back on March 14 against Nashville SC in the Round of 16 second leg in the Champions Cup. He scored and assisted once in the game as Miami secured a safe passage to the quarterfinals.

As things stand, Messi has scored five goals and provided two assists from five matches across all competitions.