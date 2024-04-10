Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Monterrey tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to feature when Inter Miami travel to face Mexican outfit Monterrey in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, April 10.

The Herons come into the game 2-1 down after the first leg and will have to be at their best to turn the tie around to advance through to the semi-finals. They will need their talismanic skipper to help them turn the deficit around.

Messi missed the first leg of the quarter-final tie as he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner only returned to action at the weekend against Colorado Rapids where he played the second-half in a 2-2 draw.

Lionel Messi equalized for Inter Miami after just 12 minutes but the Rapids scored a late equalizer themselves to deny Geraro Martino's side all three points.

Messi's return to action is a huge boost for the Inter Miami camp ahead of their game against Monterrey. According to ESPN, the former Barcelona superstar trained in full with his fellow teammates ahead of the game on Wednesday evening.

Lionel Messi could therefore start the game against Monterrey. The Argentina skipper could be partnered alongside Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor to form a three-man attack.

How has Lionel Messi performed for Inter Miami in the Champions Cup this season?

Keeping the injury period aside, Messi has had a great start to the 2024 season in the United States. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has so far scored six goals and two assists from six matches across all competitions.

This includes a tally of two goals and an assist from two matches in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Messi played in both legs of Inter Miami's Round of 16 tie against Nashville SC. The David Beckham-owned outfit registered a 2-2 draw away from home in the first leg after going 2-0 down. Lionel Messi pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute before Luis Suarez equalized in injury time to salvage a draw.

The Argentine was the star of the show in the second leg at home. Inter Miami recorded a 3-1 win on that occasion with the renowned number 10 scoring and assisting once.

Lionel Messi assisted Suarez for the game's opening goal after just eight minutes before he himself got on the scoresheet 15 minutes later. Robert Taylor scored the Herons' third goal in the second half to seal the tie.

Poll : Will Lionel Messi start against Monterrey? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion