Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Nashville tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami travel to face Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19) at Geodis Park. The Argentina superstar will be looking to win his first trophy in the United States after joining the Herons earlier this summer.

Inter Miami have been in some excellent form over the course of the 2023 Leagues Cup. The David Beckham-owned side secured a comfortable 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the semifinals, with Messi scoring his side's second goal.

Lionel Messi has been spearheading his team's charge in the Leagues Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner should, therefore, be the first name of the team sheet when they face Nashville in the final. He could once again be partnered alongside Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in attack.

Lionel Messi has primarily been deployed as a right-sided winger in a three-man attack by manager Tata Martino. Martinez plays through the middle while Robert Taylor is the left-sided winger.

Inter Miami have had smooth sailing through to the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup. In the Round of 16, though, they needed a penalty shootout to beat FC Dallas.

Nashville, on the other hand, secured a routine 2-0 victory over Mexican side Monterrey in their semifinal tie. Sam Surridge and Fafa Picault were the goalscorers for them on that occasion.

It is worth mentioning that Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have already qualified for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The winner of the final, however, will directly qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the tournament.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the leading goalscorer in the 2023 Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi has had an instant impact on Inter Miami and he is a major reason why the Florida-based side are doing so well in the Leagues Cup. The former Barcelona star is currently the tournament's leading goalscorer, having already netted nine goals in six games.

Messi scored three consecutive braces in the early stages of the tournament. He scored twice against Atlanta United, Orlando City, and FC Dallas.

Messi Then scored a goal against Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals before adding one against Philadelphia Union in the semifinals. He has thus scored in every game at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Nashville, on the other hand, have Sam Surridge as their leading goalscorer in the tournament. The former Bournemouth and Swansea City striker has scored thrice in the 2023 Leagues Cup so far.