Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Nashville tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami play host to Nashville SC in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, April 20. The Herons will want to build on their 3-2 win over Kansas City FC last time around.

Messi has only played the full 90 minutes in two consecutive games. This could imply that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has fully recovered from the muscular injury which kept him out of five matches this season.

Despite returning to full fitness, Messi's health is a top priority for Inter Miami heading further into the 2024 season. Manager Gerardo Martino, however, has claimed that there are no special plans to maintain Messi's fitness due to the calendar not being too conjusted.

Martino was quoted as saying the following (via AS):

"We will evaluate those moments when the number of games becomes more frequent, but there is no need to create a special plan because he’s feeling good, he is working well on a day-to-day basis and at the pace we are going. We will continue in the same way."

Lionel Messi should therefore start and lead his side's attack against Nashville on Saturday. The Argentina skipper could be partnered alongside his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Diego Gomez.

The trio started the game against Kansas City and were all on the scoresheet to secure a 3-2 win. Gomez equalized in the 18th minute before Messi scored to give Inter Miami the lead. Kansas City, however, equalised moments later before Suarez scored the winning goal at the 71st-minute mark.

The Florida-based outfit are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, having picked up 15 points from nine matches.

How has Lionel Messi performed against Nashville since his move to Inter Miami?

Despite joining Inter Miami less than a year ago, Lionel Messi has already faced Nashville SC on four separate occasions and has not suffered defeat yet.

In those four outings, Messi has scored three goals and provided one assist. His first game against Nashville was in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup where he scored a goal and even converted his penalty in the shootout to win the tournament.

Earlier this year, Lionel Messi guided Inter Miami to a 5-3 aggregate win over Nashville in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He scored once in both the legs on that occasion for his new side.