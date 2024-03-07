Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Nashville tonight?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami travel to face Nashville in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday, March 7. The Herons will be hoping to carry their Major League Soccer (MLS) momentum into this Champions League-equivalent tournament.

Inter Miami come into the game on the back of a resounding 5-0 victory over fellow Floridian outfit Orlando City on Saturday, March 2. New signing Luis Suarez along with Messi scored a brace on that occasion.

Lionel Messi has played the full 90 minutes in all three MLS games so far this season. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner should maintain his place in the starting XI against Nashville on Thursday.

Messi has been partnered alongside his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez and Robert Taylor as part of a front-three in each of the three MLS games. Should manager Gerardo Martino decide to rotate things, he has the likes of Leonardo Campana to call upon in their opening Champions Cup game.

Inter Miami have made an unbeaten start to their 2024 MLS campaign. The David Beckham-owned side have won two and drawn one, which sees them on top of the Eastern Conference table with seven points.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have played two games in the league, drawing both of them. They are currently 10th in the same Eastern Conference standings as their opponents.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi defeated Nashville SC to book a place in the 2024 Champions Cup

It is worth mentioning that Inter Miami defeated their opening Champions Cup opponents to book a place in this year's tournament. The Herons defeated Nashville in the final of the 2023 Leagues Cup to qualify for the Round of 16 of the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi had an instant impact with Inter Miami as he played a vital role in helping his new side win their first major honor in their young history. The former Barcelona superstar netted 10 goals and provided an assist from seven games in the Leagues Cup.

This also included a goal in the final against Nashville. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the final after 23 minutes after he curled a shot past the goalkeeper from outside the box. Nashville, however, equalized in the second half to take the game into a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi scored the opening penalty as Miami went on to win the shootout 10-9, winning them the Leagues Cup.