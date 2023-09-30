Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against New York City FC tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is doubtful to play for Inter Miami against New York City FC on Saturday (September 30) at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. The Herons are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final in midweek.

Messi has not featured for Miami in two games as he continues to suffer from a muscular problem in his leg. He last played for them in the 4-0 win over Toronto FC earlier this month but was forced off after just 37 minutes.

It's worth mentioning that Messi was seen training with his teammates on Friday. However, his selection against New York City remains a question mark. Inter Miami assistant manager Javier Morales said (via ESPN):

"Leo (Messi) will train, day-to-day decision. Jordi (Alba) will have a longer recovery."

Inter will once again have to rely on the likes of Robert Taylor, Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez should Messi miss out against New York. Martinez scored the consolation goal for the Herons in the US Open Cup final on Wednesday.

The David Beckham-owned side have a stacked fixture list in the coming week and will not want to risk their superstar forward as they look to make a push for the playoffs. The Florida-based side have three games in the next eight days, including their clash against New York City on Saturday.

Gerardo Martino's side have 32 points from 29 games in the MLS. They are five points behind ninth-placed New York in the Eastern Conference, who occupy the final playoff spot. Inter, though, have two games in hand over New York.

It's also worth noting that Messi will need to be fit for the upcoming international fixtures in October. Argentina face Paraguay (October 12) and Peru (October 17) in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Inter Miami have struggled without Lionel Messi

Inter Miami have had disappointing results in Lionel Messi's absence due to injury. The team have played four games without their talismanic forward, winning one and losing two.

Tata Martino's side suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United on September 16 before losing the US Open Cup final to Houston Dynamo. They beat Kansas City 3-2 and drew 1-1 against fellow Florida-based Orlando City.

Lionel Messi has made an excellent start to his life in the United States. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across all competitions.