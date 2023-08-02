Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Orlando City tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami take on Orlando City in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday (August 2) at the DRV PNK Stadium. The David Beckham-owned side won both of their group games to advance to the knockout stages.

Messi made his Inter Miami debut in their opening Leagues Cup game and has featured in both of the group matches so far. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace and recorded an assist as his side secured a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United last time around.

Lionel Messi has made an excellent start to life in the United States. The former Barcelona superstar should therefore stay in the starting XI for the game against Orlando City. Messi could be partnered by the likes of Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor in a three-man attack.

Taylor has been exceptional for Inter Miami ever since Messi joined the team last month. The Finland international has contributed three goals and one assist in the Leagues Cup this season.

Taylor is enjoying playing alongside Lionel Messi in attack and stated the following when asked about how he felt regarding the same (via Sky Sports):

"It's a dream come true. I've watched him play all my life at the highest level, and now, to play with him and to be in the same team as him is crazy."

Messi's former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and new signing Jordi Alba should also feature against Orlando City.

Should they win against Orlando City, Tata Martino's side will face either FC Dallas or Mexican side Mazatlan in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi has galvanized Inter Miami's lackluster season

Inter Miami have been underwhelming in the Major League Soccer (MLS) this season and currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the Supporters' Shield. They have picked up just five wins in the league all season and have amassed just 18 points from 22 matches.

Their form, however, in the Leagues Cup has been excellent which is largely down to Lionel Messi himself. The arrival of the Argentina superstar has rejuvenated the Florida-based side and has breathed new life into the unit.

Messi debuted in their opening Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul. He came off the bench and scored an injury-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. He then started for his new side for the first time against Atlanta United and scored a brace and provided one assist.

As things stand, Lionel Messi has three goals and one assist from just two games for his new side.