Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Orlando City tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is not expected to feature when Inter Miami travel to face fellow Florida side Orlando City in the MLS on Sunday (September 24). The Argentina skipper is still nursing an injury.

Messi has not featured heavily for his new side in the month of September. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a game whilst on international duty and then missed another game due to a muscular injury. He did, however, start against Toronto FC on September 21, only for him to be substituted after 37 minutes.

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino was reluctant to give away much on Lionel Messi's fitness in the pre-match press conference. The Argentine tactician did, however, indirectly state that the superstar forward will not play against Orlando City on Sunday.

Martino was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"Basically, Leo is still dealing with his old scar tissue, and Jordi with muscle pain. The truth is I have not spoken again to Leo since the match, but his experience gives him the capacity even during a match to know when to stop, when to say enough and when to take precautions."

He added:

"It seems very prudent at this stage in his career that he does that more than ever. And I say this on behalf of all of us, because we want to see Leo on the pitch for a long time."

Inter Miami secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory in their previous game against Toronto despite Messi playing only 37 minutes. Robert Taylor netted a brace on that occasion, with Facundo Farias and Benja Cremaschi also getting on the scoresheet.

The Herons can still name a threatening attacking lineup despite the absence of Lionel Messi. Martino still possesses the likes of Josef Martinez and Leonardo Campana in his ranks who can deputize for the former Barcelona superstar.

Inter Miami will want Lionel Messi fit and ready for the US Open Cup final

On of the main reasons why Lionel Messi is not being rushed back into the team is due to Inter Miami's upcoming game in the US Open Cup final. They are scheduled to face Houston Dynamo on Wednesday (September 27) for a chance to claim their second cup of the season.

Inter Miami have never won the US Open Cup in their short history. It was Lionel Messi's brilliant performance in the semifinals which saw them come back from 2-0 down to beat Cincinnati FC on penalties. He registered two assists on that occasion and also scored his penalty in the shootout.

Inter Miami have a tight schedule and therefore need to preserve Lionel Messi's fitness. Starting from their game against Orlando City, they will be having five games in a span of two weeks.