Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Orlando City tomorrow?

Lionel Messi's availability is doubtful when Inter Miami travel to fellow Florida side Orlando City on Wednesday, May 15, in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Herons are in excellent form and will want to build on their 3-2 victory over CF Montreal last time around.

Messi did pick up a knee injury in the first half against Montreal but still managed to play for the rest of the game. According to ESPN, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be evaluated ahead of the game against Orlando City.

Inter Miami's assistant coach Javier Morales provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of their game on Wednesday. The Argentina skipper did do some light training which had some effect on his knee, making him doubtful for the game against Orlando City.

Javier Morales was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"We are going to check Messi today, see how he feels today during the training session and then make a decision. Yesterday, he did the bike and jogged a little bit and felt his knee a little bit but we'll see how he is today."

He added:

"He suffered a hit to the knee on Saturday vs. Montréal, he continued playing through the end of the game and then iced it when finished. He trained with the players yesterday who did regenerative work, with the bicycle and a bit of jogging on the field."

According to MLS' Player Availability Report, Lionel Messi's name is under the title of "questionable." This could imply that even if the former Barcelona superstar is fit, he would not play the full 90 minutes on Wednesday.

In Messi's absence, Inter Miami will need to rely on Luis Suarez to lead their attack against their local rivals. The Uruguay forward has been in great form in his first season in the MLS, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in just 12 matches in the league.

Manager Gerardo Martino does have other attacking options to choose from to replace Lionel Messi in the starting XI. The likes of Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor have been reliable options whenever they have been called upon.

Lionel Messi has had an injury-ridden start to the 2024 season with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has missed a few matches this season for Inter Miami due to a muscular injury he picked up back in March. This saw him miss four matches in the MLS.

Messi has been an integral part to Inter Miami's successful start to the 2024 season. However, in his absence, the Herons suffered two defeats and could post only one victory.

Since his return to full fitness, Inter Miami have won five and drawn one in six matches in the league.

Lionel Messi has made an exceptional start to the 2024 season. As things stand, the club captain has contributed 12 goals and 11 assists from 12 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 10 goals and nine assists from nine games in the MLS.