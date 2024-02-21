Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Real Salt Lake today?

Lionel Messi is poised to start when Inter Miami take on Real Salt Lake in their opening Major League Soccer (MLS) game on Wednesday, February 21. The Argentina skipper is set to play his first full season in the United States.

Messi struggled with fitness issues in pre-season which saw him miss a couple of games. Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino, however, has confirmed that both Messi and Luis Suarez are fit to play against Real Salt Lake.

The Argentine tactician also stated that the attacking duo can play the full 90 minutes if needed. Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Real Salt Lake, Gerardo Martino was quoted as saying (via 90min):

"Yes, they are there to play and if the 90 minutes are required. Then we always see this depending on the needs of the team."

Lionel Messi will likely be partnered alongside his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in attack. The Uruguay star is a new signing for the David Beckham-owned side, where he will reunite with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Messi.

Gerardo Martino, however, does have other attacking options at his disposal. Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor played vital roles for the Herons last season and are very much capable of partnering the two superstar forwards.

Inter Miami will come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Argentina outfit Newell's Old Boys in their last pre-season game. Lionel Messi started the game against his boyhood club but only managed 60 minutes before being replaced by Lawson Sunderland.

It is worth mentioning that Messi will be playing against Real Salt Lake for the first time in his so far short career in the United States. They finished fifth in the Western Conference last term, having accumulated 50 points from 34 games in the regular season.

How did Lionel Messi perform for Inter Miami last season?

Lionel Messi arrived in the United States for the second part of the 2023 season at the end of his two-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner debuted for Inter Miami as they started their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign.

Messi went on to score 10 goals and provide an assist from seven games in the competition as the Florida-based side went on the win the Leagues Cup. He scored in the final against Nashville as his side won following a penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi, however, had less impact in the remaining 2023 MLS season. An injury-hit time meant that he could only make six appearances in the league where he contributed a goal and two assists.