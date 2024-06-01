Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against St. Louis City tomorrow?

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Inter Miami play host to St. Louis City in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, June 1. The Herons will want to bounce back to winning ways following their 3-1 defeat against Atlanta United last time around.

The defeat against Atlanta United was the first time Messi suffered a loss in the league whilst he was on the pitch. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner did get on the scoresheet in the game but it was no more than a consolation.

Inter Miami's assistant coach Javier Morales provided a fitness update of the squad ahead of the game against St. Louis City. He did not directly mention Lionel Messi's name but did say that they are planning on fielding the best team possible on Saturday.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of their game against St. Louis City, Morales was quoted as saying the following (via GOAL):

"Everyone is optimum to play. Today we will train, and the coaching staff will watch players but there is no physical problem. Afterwards we will talk to the players but most of all Gerardo Martino will feel the game, and what it needs. But we will play the strongest team to conclude this part of the season strongly before the international window. But everyone is fit and wants to play."

Based on Javier Morales' words, it is highly likely that Lionel Messi will start and lead his side's attack on Saturday evening. The Argentina skipper could be partnered alongside the likes of Robert Taylor and Luis Suarez to form a three-man attack.

Despite their defeat to Atlanta United, Inter Miami still find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They have picked up 34 points from 17 matches and are a point clear of FC Cincinnati, who do have a game in hand.

How many matches will Lionel Messi miss for Inter Miami whilst he is competing at Copa America?

The game against St. Louis City would be the last time Messi will represent Inter Miami before joining the Argentina squad ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

According to AS, Messi is expected to miss as many as six matches for the Herons whilst he is away on international duty. However, it all depends on how far Argentina go in the tournament in which they are playing as the defending champions.

Lionel Messi's absence could be massive for Inter Miami in their 2024 season. The David Beckham-owned side have already lost two games in Messi's absence this season when their talisman was injured back in March.

Lionel Messi has been invaluable for Inter Miami this season. The former Barcelona superstar has contributed 13 goals and 11 assists from just 14 matches across all competitions.