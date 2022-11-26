Is Lionel Messi playing against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today? 

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Mexico in their second group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The two-time world champions desperately need a win after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Saudi Arabia from the penalty spot in the first half. The Asian outfit, however, scored twice in the second half to register a famous win against the defending Copa America winners. This also ended Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, however, has claimed that Messi is "physically and emotionally" ready to take on Mexico at the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of their game against Mexico, Scaloni was quoted as saying the following (via ESPN):

"He's feeling well but more than ever we need everyone. We have no questions over [Messi's] physical level, and emotionally he's feeling well so no problems there."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi will play and start on Saturday for Argentina vs. Mexico. He did some kinesiology work for discomfort in his soleus he had even before the game vs. Saudi Arabia. Via @gastonedul Lionel Messi will play and start on Saturday for Argentina vs. Mexico. He did some kinesiology work for discomfort in his soleus he had even before the game vs. Saudi Arabia. Via @gastonedul. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CJAbpUkmbn

Lionel Messi is once again expected to lead Argentina's attack. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward could be partnered alongside Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez to form a front three.

Lionel Scaloni does have other attacking options at his disposal. The Argentina manager could also go with the likes of Manchester City youngster Julian Alvarez or Paulo Dybala if required.

Mexico, on the other hand, opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Poland. Mexican shot-stopper Guillermo Ochoa saving a penalty from Robert Lewandowski was the highlight of the game.

Lionel Messi has already faced Mexico twice at previous FIFA World Cup tournaments

🥷🇨🇴🇦🇷🇧🇷. @PsgKD7 Messi against Mexico has four wins and one draw, with three goals and two assists. Run it back. Messi against Mexico has four wins and one draw, with three goals and two assists. Run it back. https://t.co/XwlnnEPcYJ

Lionel Messi will be facing Mexico for the third time at the FIFA World Cup in his illustrious career. The PSG forward has previously faced Mexico at both the 2006 World Cup in Germany and then again four years later in South Africa.

Messi and Argentina have won both games against Mexico. The former FC Barcelona forward was introduced as a substitute when Argentina secured a 2-1 win over Mexico during the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup.

Lionel Messi once again played Mexico in the Round of 16 stage at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Argentina secured a 3-1 win on that occasion, with Messi registering an assist.

Messi is Argentina's record goalscorer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 92 goals from 166 caps for the Albiceleste across all tournaments.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 89 votes