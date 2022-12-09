Is Lionel Messi playing against the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today? 

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday (December 9). The reigning Copa America champions secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Australia in the Round of 16 to book a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Messi has been leading Argentina from the front at the World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward opened the scoring against Australia in the Round of 16. As things stand, he has contributed three goals and an assist from four games in the tournament.

Lionel Messi has been Argentina's talisman and should therefore continue to lead their attack against the Netherlands. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could be partnered alongside Julian Alvarez and Papu Gomez, just like they did against Australia.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, however, has other attacking options available at his disposal that could partner Lionel Messi. These include the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria.

Lionel Messi will face the Netherlands for a third time at the FIFA World Cup. The former FC Barcelona forward first played against the Oranje back in 2006 in a group stage match which ended 0-0.

Messi led Argentina to a victory against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup. However, that game also ended in a goalless draw after 120 minutes of action, with La Albiceleste progressing on penalties.

The Netherlands have reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in each of their previous appearances at the tournament. The Oranje, however, failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

They secured a 3-1 victory over the United States in their Round of 16 tie with Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries getting on the scoresheet.

Whom will Lionel Messi's Argentina face in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup?

Argentina have a difficult quarter-final tie against a Netherlands side which is set to suffer defeat at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Should they beat Louis van Gaal's side, they will either face Croatia or arch-rivals Brazil in the semi-finals.

The semi-final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday (December 13).

Lionel Messi has previously reached the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup just once, which was against the Netherlands back in 2014. He led Argentina to the final in that tournament where they lost to Germany after Mario Gotze scored the solitary goal of the game in extra time.

