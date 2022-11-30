Is Lionel Messi playing against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today? 

Lionel Messi is expected to start when Argentina take on Poland in their final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday (30 November). A win against Poland will see them top their group and qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

It is a must-win game for Argentina on Wednesday after their shaky start to the World Cup. The two-time world champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture before securing a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Argentina will require their best game against Poland to secure a place in the Round of 16. Messi will therefore start for La Albiceleste and lead their attack against Poland. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward could be partnered alongside Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria to form an attacking trio.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni also has a number of other attacking options at his disposal to partner alongside Messi. These include the likes of Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala and Angel Correa.

Poland are currently top of Group C on four points. They are unbeaten at this year's FIFA World Cup. Poland started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Mexico before securing a 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 26 November. FC Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski scored on that occasion after missing a penalty against Mexico in their opening game.

Lionel Messi is leading Argentina from the front at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has been one of Argentina's best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed two goals and an assist for the two-time world champions in this tournament.

Messi scored from the penalty spot during Argentina's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

The former Barcelona skipper, however, was at his influential best during La Albiceleste's 2-0 victory over Mexico. Messi opened the scoring for the Argentines with a long-range strike after the hour mark. He then went on to assist Enzo Fernandez's late winner to secure their first three points at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Lionel Messi has been crowned Man of the Match! Lionel Messi has been crowned Man of the Match! 🇦🇷🌟 https://t.co/1taMIYWVVV

Lionel Messi is now Argentina's joint-second top scorer at the FIFA World Cup with eight goals. He is currently tied with Diego Maradona and Guillermo Stabile. The PSG forward, however, is still two goals behind former Fiorentina striker Gabriel Batistuta, who netted 10 times at the World Cup during his illustrious career.

