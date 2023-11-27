In the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's draw against Persepolis, a wave of discontent has swept through the fanbase. They were generally displeased with the Saudi Arabian side's performance, but they particularly focused on Sadio Mane's performance.

The former Liverpool star is renowned for his explosive play. However, he found himself unable to impact proceedings. Essentially, his presence on the field, typically marked by dynamism, was noticeably diminished during this encounter.

Throughout the match, Mane's influence waned in attack, as he failed to register a single shot on goal. While he did engage in some dribbling, creating a couple of opportunities, these moments of brilliance were fleeting and failed to culminate in tangible results for Al-Nassr.

The reaction from fans was swift, as they took to social media to share their frustration and disappointment. Fans slammed him on Twitter, with one asking:

“Is this man a world star or a ghost?”

Another stated:

“Truly washed”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Cristiano Ronaldo rejects penalty opportunity in Al-Nassr's Asian Champions League match

Doing the unexpected during Al-Nassr's latest foray in the Asian Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a moment of sportsmanship. In the second minute of the match against Persepolis, the 38-year-old Portuguese forward was at the center of a contentious penalty situation.

Ronaldo found himself going down following a challenge, and referee Ma Ning immediately awarded a penalty in favor of Al-Nassr. Although this was a decision that would typically be welcomed by the team on the receiving end, Ronaldo himself contested this decision, advocating for its reversal.

Responding to Cristiano Ronaldo's intervention, the referee consulted the pitchside monitor and eventually rescinded the penalty. This sequence of events played a significant role in the trajectory of the match, which ultimately concluded in a goalless draw.

Nassr were already comfortably positioned at the top of Group E with a commendable 13 points and assured of a place in the knockout stages. This meant that the draw had no real consequence on their continental campaign.