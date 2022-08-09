Is Manchester United in panic mode again?

An opening day defeat to Brighton at home should ring alarm bells for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils succumbed to a 1-2 loss at Old Trafford over the weekend to start off their Premier League campaign.

A spirited first-half from the Seagulls left United trailing the game by 2 goals. The second-half displayed more gusto from the home side as they pulled one back but it wasn't enough.

Manchester United have had a sub par transfer window

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Theater of Dreams saw a lot more exits than arrivals this season as players like Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and others departed. As for the new arrivals, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have already received their debuts.

Regardless, United looked undercooked going into the season with their transfer business. Targets like Frenkie de Dong, Antony and others haven't landed in their grasp; the squad looks short of quality in far too many areas. Even a mid-table side like Brighton managed to expose their weaknesses.

A panic has set over Manchester United

It was supposed to be a season of optimism for the club under new manager Erik ten Hag. However, one game into the season and a familiar panic has set in.

Within a day or two of the loss, transfer rumors have started to flow in about the prospective signings of players such as Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic.

theathletic.com/3486328 Adrien Rabiot is tall and elegant-looking, but isn’t especially technical. He rarely scores, assists or creates chances.Yet one Serie A player says he's the best he's played against.Could #MUFC solve the Adrien Rabiot paradox? Adrien Rabiot is tall and elegant-looking, but isn’t especially technical. He rarely scores, assists or creates chances. Yet one Serie A player says he's the best he's played against.Could #MUFC solve the Adrien Rabiot paradox?📝 @JamesHorncastletheathletic.com/3486328

These can only be viewed as panic moves, not once through the summer were these names considered targets that fit Ten Hag's vision for the club.

Rabiot, for all his talent, isn't exactly a player known to evoke harmony in a club. The player and his agent have had fallouts with several managers and his Juventus stint had nothing to write home about. Aside from the off-field issues, he isn't a defensive presence, which United are lacking sorely in the middle of the pitch.

Bologna FC vs. US Sassuolo - Serie A

United's attacking options are a puzzling mix. Anthony Martial, despite his pre-season heroics, is not exactly the most reliable name in the side and has had his share of inconsistencies since joining. Cristiano Ronaldo's futill remains unclear as ever with the transfer window still open.

Shoe-horning a player like Arnautovic feels like a step back for United. The player has also had rifts with managers and teammates. Additionally, the 33-year-old isn't exactly a long-term option at Old Trafford.

Only time will tell if Manchester United are making the right moves

It's just one measly loss, but the trepidation that follows each setback is worrying for United. The squad looks weaker than before and United haven't landed their favored targets during the summer.

|| 🗣 "[At the start of the second half], there was a good spirit and we dealt with the setback."But at the end of the day, we want three points. That's what our purpose is." #MUFC || #MUNBHA 🗣 "[At the start of the second half], there was a good spirit and we dealt with the setback."But at the end of the day, we want three points. That's what our purpose is."#MUFC || #MUNBHA

Right now, moves for Rabiot and Arnautovic all but look like trigger moves from the loss to Brighton. These signings may well be short-term fixes, but is that really what the club would want? Again?

