Is Marcel Sabitzer injured? Manchester United midfielder gets replaced by Christian Eriksen ahead of kick-off against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United had to make a late change to their starting XI for their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 16). Marcel Sabitzer picked up a knock in training and had to be replaced by Christian Eriksen in the starting XI.

Sabitzer's injury comes as a big blow to the Red Devils. The Austrian has been in good form since his arrival earlier this year, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 13 games. He scored a brace against Sevilla in the 2-2 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg draw at Old Trafford in midweek.

Apart from Sabitzer, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford are also on the sidelines. The injuries have come at a crucial stage of the season as Manchester United are battling to secure a top-four Premier League finish.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on injury issues

Considering Manchester United have suffered quite a few injury blows in recent games, manager Erik ten Hag has been forced to switch up his tactics.

Ahead of the Red Devils' clash against Forest, the Dutch manager was asked about his back-up plans. He said (via United's website):

"You always need that, but all clubs have to deal with key players missing, but then other players are coming in. Of course, you always want to play your best eleven, especially when you go to the final stages (of competitions), and when they are not available, others have to do it. And I think we prove (ourselves) when they are not there."

He added:

"We talked a lot about Casemiro. Can the team play without Casemiro? But we proved against Brentford and against Everton that we can also play without Casemiro and win difficult and important games. We have to deal with it, and we will do, and that is now also the case that when he’s dropping out, always, we have to take over and take responsibility.”

United took the lead in their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, thanks to Antony's 32nd-minute strike.

