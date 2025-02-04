"Is MLS a worse league? Obviously" - Cristiano Ronaldo aims dig at MLS despite Inter Miami signing Lionel Messi and others

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo reckons the Saudi Pro League is superior to the MLS despite Lionel Messi and other superstars plying their trade for Inter Miami. Ronaldo also claimed that the SPL is only looked down upon because of the nation it's played in rather than the product itself.

Ronaldo made the bold decision to join Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023 on a two-and-a-half-year deal. His departure has led to numerous superstars trading Europe for the SPL since then, including high-profile names, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane, with Jhon Duran the latest to join Al-Nassr.

On the other hand, Ronaldo's rival, Lionel Messi, opted to reject a move to Al-Hilal for MLS outfit Inter Miami in July 2023. The Herons have also signed former Barcelona superstars Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets since then.

Ronaldo told La Sexta (via GOAL):

“When I made the decision to come I didn't think it was going to grow so fast, but I knew that in one or two years the league would be very top, as it is now. People don't know, they think and talk too much."

He added:

“I'm sorry because it's a different reality when people talk about Saudi Arabia and when they talk about the United States. Is MLS a worse league? Obviously, but because it's Saudi Arabia it's looked down upon. But since I know that people don't know what they're talking about... Just because of the people who are here you have to give it value.”

Cristiano Ronaldo also claimed the SPL is better than Ligue 1 in December 2024, stating that all the clubs there are 'finished', apart from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared for Al-Nassr and Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo boldly proclaimed that the Saudi Pro League is superior to the MLS, indirectly aiming a dig at Lionel Messi. Let's take a look at how both superstars have fared for Al-Nassr and Inter Miami since joining each club, respectively.

Ronaldo has individually flourished at Al-Nassr, scoring 81 goals and providing 19 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions. However, his side have been overshadowed by Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad in recent years, and the 39-year-old is yet to win his first official trophy in Saudi Arabia.

In comparison, Lionel Messi has garnered 34 goals and 18 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions since joining Inter Miami. The 37-year-old has also won two trophies - the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

