Is Mohamed Salah playing for Liverpool against Arsenal tonight? 

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has declared himself fit ahead of the crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal. The Egyptian attacker took a painful blow to his foot in the Reds' 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion and was withdrawn prematurely, putting his availability for the Arsenal clash in massive doubt.

However, various reports have confirmed that Salah will be fit to feature in what could turn out to be an important game, with Liverpool chasing Manchester City in the Premier League title race. In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp issued an update on the Egyptian and played down fears of a long-term injury for his talismanic attacker. When asked if Salah will be involved against Arsenal, Klopp said:

"It looks like. Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite lucky with it. It was swollen and painful, and yesterday a little bit less swollen and less painful.

"Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks."

The German tactician also pointed out that Salah doesn't get enough fouls in his favor due to his rather unfair reputation as a 'diver."

"It is absolutely crazy how low the number of fouls is against him, which the referee doesn't whistle. So he has constant contact [from defenders] and is going down all the time, having to get up again, stuff like this.

"He gets confronted with the fact that someone calls him a diver or whatever, that is an absolute shame.

"I have no idea. We don't get even close to the number of free-kicks that we should have. We don't talk about it, it is not important because we still win football games and these types of things, but come on!"

Liverpool and Arsenal to face-off in high-stakes Premier League clash

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Liverpool and Arsenal have a lot to play for between now and the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The Reds are currently four points behind Pep Guardiola's but have a chance to reduce the gap to one with a win against Arsenal.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are in pole position to secure a top-four finish as they find themselves a point clear of Manchester United despite playing three games fewer than the Red Devils. Both sides are in brilliant form, so the game promises to be an exciting one at the Emirates Stadium.

