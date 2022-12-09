Is Neymar playing against Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup today?

Neymar Jr. is expected to start when Brazil take on Croatia in the quarterfinals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday (December 9). The Selecao secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over South Korea in the Round of 16 to book a place in the last eight of the tournament.

Neymar has had a torrid time at the World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's opening game against Serbia. The injury sidelined the forward for the remaining two group matches.

The attacker, however, returned to the starting XI against South Korea and managed to get on the scoresheet as well. He scored from the penalty spot after 13 minutes to guide his side to a comfortable victory in the Round of 16. The 30-year-old even provided an assist for Vinicius Junior's opening goal.

Neymar looks fit and should therefore keep his place in the starting XI when Tite's side take on Croatia in the Round of 16. The PSG forward could join the likes of Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Raphinha as part of an attacking quartet.

During Brazil's game against South Korea, their talismanic number 10 played as an attacking midfielder behind forward Richarlison. He could therefore be utilized in a similar role against Croatia as well.

Neymar, meanwhile, has an excellent track record against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup. The former FC Barcelona forward scored a brace against the Croats during the group stages of the 2014 World Cup.

He even scored a goal against Croatia during a 2-0 victory in an international friendly back in 2018.

Croatia needed a penalty shootout to beat Japan in the Round of 16 after the score was tied at 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Neymar could overtake Pele's goalscoring record at the ongoing FIFA World Cup

Following his goal against South Korea, Neymar currently has 76 goals from 123 caps for Brazil. As things stand, he is just one goal behind Pele in the all-time goalscoring charts for the five-time world champions.

With the PSG forward back in full fitness, he has a realistic chance of overtaking the legendary forward at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Brazil have a chance of playing three more games at the ongoing World Cup. Should they go on to reach the final, the PSG forward could get enough game time to break Pele's record.

