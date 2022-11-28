Is Neymar playing against Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup today? 

Neymar Jr. is set to miss out when Brazil take on Switzerland in their second group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Monday (November 28).

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward picked up an ankle injury in his team's opening game against Serbia on Thursday. The Selecao's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar shed some light on the attacker's injury, saying (via The Athletic):

“The scans showed a lateral ligament injury to Neymar’s right ankle along with a small bone swelling. Players remain in treatment. It is very important for us to be very calm, peaceful; this assessment will be carried out daily so that we have information and make the best decisions based on that."

Speaking about the availability of the PSG forward along with full-back Danilo, Lasmar added:

“We can already say that we will not have the two players for our next game, but they remain in treatment with our objective of trying to recover in time for this competition."

It's still unclear whether the player would be available for selection for Brazil's final group game against Cameroon later in the week. According to Sport, there's a possibility the former Barcelona forward could sit out against Cameroon to be fit for the knockouts should Brazil qualify.

Brazil manager Tite will now have to replace one of his most influential players. The five-time world champions, though, have one of the most feared attacks in the tournament.

The Selecao have an in-form Richarlison. The Tottenham Hotspur forward scored a second-half brace to secure a 2-0 victory over Serbia in their opening fixture. Tite has some great players who can replace Neymar in the starting XI, like Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will come into their game against Brazil off a 1-0 win over Cameroon in their opening game.

Neymar played 90 minutes last time Brazil played Switzerland in FIFA World Cup

Brazil and Switzerland were in the same group in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw, with Neymar playing the full 90 minutes.

The PSG forward, though, didn't make a goalscoring contribution. Philippe Coutinho scored for Brazil, with Steven Zuber equalising for Switzerland in the second half.

