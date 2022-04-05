"Is it one that derails their season?" - Chris Sutton slams Arsenal's 'pathetic' performance against Crystal Palace

One-time Premier League winner Chris Sutton has criticized Arsenal following their terrible performance against Crystal Palace.

The Gunners traveled to Selhurst Park last night (April 4) for a crucial Premier League fixture. While many believed it would be a tricky contest, Mikel Arteta's side were completely blown away by Palace. Patrick Vieira's troops scored thrice without response to pick up a comprehensive victory.

Former Blackburn striker Sutton slammed the Gunners while speaking after the match on BBC Radio 5 Live. He called their first-half display "pathetic," questioning whether it could decide the fate of their season. Sutton said (as quoted by the Daily Star):

“Arsenal's first half performance was really pathetic when you think of the position they had got themselves in. With this performance, is it one that derails their season?”

Left-back Kieran Tierney was missing for Arteta's side after sustaining a knee injury. His replacement Nuno Tavares didn't have a particularly great game. Sutton criticized the Gunners for struggling to cope with Tierney's absence, opining:

“Does it take Kieran Tierney to inspire the team with his attitude? Arsenal were well off it tonight.”

Arsenal crumble in humiliating defeat against Crystal Palace

There was plenty of optimism among Arsenal fans heading into last night's clash at Selhurst Park. The Gunners had won six of their last seven matches and looked a solid unit prior to the international break.

However, they were completely dismantled by a robust Crystal Palace side coached by former Gunners captain Vieira. The Eagles hit the front after just 15 minutes when Conor Gallagher's free-kick was headed back into the center of the box by Joachim Andersen. Jean Philippe-Mateta pounced on it to nod home.

Palace doubled their lead in the 24th minute after Andersen's pass was terribly misjudged by Gabriel Magalhaes. The ball ran onto Jordan Ayew, who took a touch to get into the box before firing in a left-footed effort to make it 2-0.

The Eagles forced some good saves from Aaron Ramsdale thereafter while Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard spurned a couple of glorious opportunities for Arsenal. But the game was effectively over in the 74th minute.

Palace went on an excellent counter attack with Wilfried Zaha leading the charge. He was clipped inside the box by Odegaard and referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot after a moment of consideration. Zaha stepped up and sent Ramsdale the wrong way to give his team a three-goal cushion.

The result leaves Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played a game fewer. The Gunners were considered favorites to finish in the top four this season by many but their display against Palace is likely to raise doubts about the same.

