Is the Over-35 World Cup happening? Everything we know about the new tournament so far

The Over-35 World Cup is set to take place this year between June 4 and June 11 with eight teams participating in it.

This new competition, consisting of players over the age of 35, is set to create a mega buzz amongst fans. It will be a knockout format tournament with the games reportedly set to take place at Newcastle United's home ground, St. James' Park.

Four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and one final will take place in the tournament, which will have seven games in total. The games will have two halves of 35 minutes with a 15-minute break in between.

The usual norm of each team fielding 11 players will stay intact with a team allowed to have 18 members in their squad. Half of those 18 players, i.e. nine players, must have played for their national team's youth or senior sides at least once in their careers. Otherwise, they must have made 100 top-flight appearances.

The teams will be allowed to have a rolling-sub system, meaning a player taken off is allowed to come back on. There will be no official managers for the teams, meaning the captains will have the responsibility to enlist 18 players, a physio, as well as a team doctor.

The only eight FIFA World Cup-winning nations, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Uruguay, Italy, Spain, and England will take part in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Fans might find the competition similar to the Masters Football in England, which was played until 2011. However, the Masters tournaments were a five-a-side competition while the over-35 World Cup will be 11v11.

Which players will participate in the Over-35 World Cup?

Some legendary names have so far been confirmed as the participants for the unique over-35 World Cup later this year. According to Squwaka, Pablo Zabaleta, Esteban Cambiasso, and Hernan Crespo will play for Argentina.

Emerson, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Kaka, and Rivaldo are set to be part of a star-studded Brazil team. Superstars like Steve McManaman, Ashley Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, and David James will play for England.

Christian Carembeu, Thierry Henry, and Marcel Dessaily have so far been confirmed for France. Kevin Kuranyi, Sami Khedira, and Mesut Ozil are set to play for Germany.

Italian legends Marco Materazzi, Fabio Cannavaro, and Francesco Totti will don the Azzurri jersey. Michael Salgado, Carles Puyol, and David Villa are set to grace the pitch for Spain. Diego Lugano and Diego Forlan have so far been confirmed for Uruguay.