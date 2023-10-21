“Is he planning on scoring 1000 goals?”, “No stopping for Ronaldo even at 38” – Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick seals Al-Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a phenomenal free-kick as Al-Nassr clinched a 2-1 comeback win against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21).

However, Luis Castro's men did it the hard way, coming from behind to beat Damac at the KSU Stadium. Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou had given the visitors the lead in the 45+2th minute.

The Frenchman was played a superb ball over the top by Nicolae Stanciu and finished with aplomb. Ronaldo's Al-Alami headed in at half-time with work to do.

However, Al-Nassr hit back in the 53rd minute courtesy of Anderson Talisca's goal. It looked as though Ronaldo would take a free kick, but the Brazilian instead curled home a low left-footed effort to level matters.

Cristiano Ronaldo did step up and take his side's next free-kick four minutes later, and the Saudi Pro League top scorer made no mistake. The legendary forward sent a typically superb strike past Damac's Saudi Arabian goalkeeper Raghed Al-Najjar.

The win means Castro's side are third in the Saudi Pro League with seven wins in 10 games. Ronaldo once again came to the fore for Al-Alami, taking his tally for the season to 13 goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions.

One fan reckons Al-Alami's captain, who sits on 726 goals in 979 club games, is targeting reaching 1000 goals:

"How is Ronaldo performing like its 2006? Is he planning on scoring 1000 goals?"

Another fan highlighted the five-time UEFA Champions League winner's goalscoring feats this season:

"Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League this season. (Games: 9) (Goals :11) (Assists : 5) There is no stopping for Ronaldo even at 38 years of age. The GOAT."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coming from behind to claim all three points against Damac:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes debut for Al-Nassr's U15s

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (left) has made his debut for Al-Nassr's U15s.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has joined Al-Nassr's youth academy and made his debut for the U13s in a 6-0 win against Al Qadsiah (October 20). The 13-year-old has previously played in Manchester United and Juventus' academies while his father played for their senior teams.

'Cristianinho''s stepmom and Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez watched the teenager in action for Al-Alami for the first time. She posted snaps of his debut on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Proud mom. #BestPlan."

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story (October 20).

Ronaldo Jr hopes to one day play with his father, urging him to hold on so that they can line up together. His father said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!"

The eldest of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's children holds a remarkable record from his time at Juve. He bagged 58 goals in 28 games for the Old Lady's youth team, per Business Insider.