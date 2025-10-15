"Is he pressing though?" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane makes sarcastic claim as Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace for Portugal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has joked about Cristiano Ronaldo's pressing after the Portugal superstar scored a brace in the draw against Hungary. He was taking a cheeky dig at pundits at Erik ten Hag, for their complaints about the Al-Nassr captain during his second stint at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the match, Keane sarcastically said that he wants to see Ronaldo's pressing stats and was not interested in the 948 goals scored by the forward. He said (via Tribuna):

"Ronaldo is on 948 goals? But is he pressing though? Let’s see his pressing stats, that’s more important than goals apparently."

It was not the first time Keane spoke about Ronaldo and the pressing complaints, as he had made a comment in 2022, soon after the Portugal star's contract was terminated at Manchester United and said (via GOAL):

"It has been on cards for the last few months. The interview was the tipping point. He should have left in the summer, the new manager was never going to play him. You cannot have Ronaldo as a fringe player, it is just not right. You have to the treat the top players differently."

"I don't want to go down the road again about pressing, Ronaldo did not come back to the club to do that, he came back to score goals. I think it is really straightforward, people say is his reputation at United tarnished. Far from it. United fans aren't daft. Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest players. It has not ended well, but that's life."

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in his four FIFA World Cup qualifiers so far for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo backed to make Manchester United return

Former Manchester United star Wes Brown has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to make a sensational return to Old Trafford. He believes that the Portugal superstar would be a great addition to the club after his playing days and said (via MEN):

“You never know what Cristiano Ronaldo wants to do, but you can’t doubt him after everything he’s achieved. I think, first of all, it depends how he’s doing in Saudi Arabia, because it’s not clear he’ll be stopping any time soon - he’s still banging them in for Al Nassr."

“But he could definitely move into the boardroom, he’s got the ability to swerve away from coaching and into the executive level, 100 percent. Why not? If he’s enjoying it, it’ll be perfect for him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2022 after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. He has extended his contract until 2027 at Al-Nassr.

