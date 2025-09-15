“Is he in his prime? No” - Ex-Manchester United star comments on when Cristiano Ronaldo will stop playing

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes that even though Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer in his prime, the Portugal superstar will keep playing until he 'breaks down'. Brown also reckons Ronaldo is still better than a lot of strikers, comparing his longevity and determination to Superman.

Since making his debut on August 14, 2002, at the age of 17, Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. The 40-year-old has won five Ballons d'Or and garnered a record-high 943 goals and 258 assists in 1287 appearances across all competitions for club and country.

Despite being at the age of 40, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down and is still flourishing at the highest level, recently helping Portugal win the 2025 Nations League. He is expected to lead his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is on track to reach 1000 career goals.

During a recent interview with OLBG, Brown was asked if Ronaldo would be the greatest ever if he were to win the World Cup and score 1000 goals, to which he replied (via GOAL):

“He is like Superman and he just doesn't stop. He doesn't break and he's achieving something that he's always wanted to do. He's got the right mindset for it and he'll keep on going until he breaks down basically. Yes, the goals are not as quick and as fast nowadays, but he still scores."

Brown added:

“He's still better than a lot of the strikers out there. Is he in his prime? No. But for him, luckily he's got that aura to keep going as well and he won't give up. He'll still believe he can score every game he goes into.”

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr, keeping him at the club until June 2027 and beyond his 42nd birthday.

"All the best to Ronaldo with Al-Nassr this season" - Saudi Arabia legend speaks out after presenting SPL Golden Boot to Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia icon Majed Abdullah has expressed his delight in presenting the 2024-25 SPL Golden Boot award to Cristiano Ronaldo, wishing the latter and Al-Nassr good fortune. This occurred just before Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Kholood on Sunday, September 14.

Despite struggling last season and going trophyless, Ronaldo had an excellent season, scoring 35 goals in 41 appearances across competitions. He also netted 25 goals in 30 league appearances, winning the Golden Boot.

Abdullah said (via @TheNassrZone):

“I was delighted today to present the world star Cristiano Ronaldo with the Golden Boot award for last season. Presented by the Saudi Pro League And all the best to Ronaldo with Al Nassr this season”

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will next face Istiklol in the AFC Champions League Two group stage on Wednesday, September 17.

