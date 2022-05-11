"Is he really going to get another deal?" - Noel Whelan says Liverpool forward will be worried about his future at club after emergence of Luis Diaz

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has cause for concern about his future at the club. Whelan feels this is due to Luis Diaz's incredible impact since arriving in January.

Diaz has quickly settled in to become an important part of the Reds' attack with his skillful style of play. The Colombian has also contributed in the final third, most recently grabbing the assist for Sadio Mane's winner against Aston Villa on Tuesday (May 10).

Diaz's emergence in recent weeks has coincided with Firmino's injury issues. The Brazilian hasn't played in the Premier League since April 10, though he did make the bench against Villa.

Whelan feels the competition at Liverpool is intense at the moment, which is necessary as they are competing for every available title. He told Football Insider:

“There’s competition all over the place, and that’s what you want when you’re trying to win every trophy. It’s no different to the likes of Man City. You can’t be vying for that quadruple without having a big squad.”

The former Leeds and Derby County striker added about the impact of Diaz's form on Firmino's situation at Anfield:

“Diaz’s form has probably just put that seed of doubt into the head of Firmino. Is he really going to get another deal? He’ll be seriously worried. You’re looking at his age as well. It seems Liverpool are now trying to bring in some fresh blood. Firmino could be a casualty of that.”

As things stand, Firmino will become a free agent next year as his contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season. He is currently in his seventh season with the Reds, having made 323 appearances in all competitions. Firmino has scored 98 goals and provided 73 assists in those matches.

How have Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino fared for Liverpool this term?

Diaz has understandably played fewer matches for Liverpool this season as he only arrived in January. However, he has already racked up 22 appearances across all competitions, netting five goals and laying out four assists. Diaz has also started four of the club's last five league matches.

Firmino, on the other hand, has not enjoyed much game-time but has still made 31 appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign. In those matches, he has scored 11 goals and assisted four. However, he has started just 16 of those games.

