"Is Ronaldo leaving you?" - Fans all have same question after Georgina Rodriguez posts racy photoshoot

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to post raunchy photos of herself. She posted those images while doing a photoshoot for fashion brand Alo Yoga. Fans are asking the model whether the Portuguese footballer is leaving her.

Georgina posted a few bare chested snaps in her undergarments. While fans lauded the model for her beauty, a few wondered if her relationship with Ronaldo was alright. One wrote on Instagram:

"Is Ronaldo leaving you?."

Another chimed in:

"Did you separate from Ronaldo?."

Georgina Rodriguez has been in a relationship with the Portuguese superstar since 2017. They also have two kids together and co-parent three others. The couple lives in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Al-Nassr.

While the superstar pair's relationship has been a happy and long one, there have been recent reports suggesting that they're not on the best terms.

Psychologist says Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Georgina Rodriguez

Recently a psychologist said that Georgina Rodriguez has agitated her partner. He also said that the Portuguese footballer is unhappy and is distant from his famil at the moment.

Speaking on the Portuguese TV show Noite das Estrelas, Quinton Aries made some sensational claims (via MARCA):

"Ronaldo's recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

While there have been numerous reports of a potential split, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's friend Filipa Castro has dismissed the notion that there's any difference between the pair. She said (via MARCA):

"I can affirm from a 100 percent reliable source that they are, as always, doing very well. This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can't stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away."

The 38-year-old Al-Nassr superstar, meanwhile, will take the field later on Monday night as his Saudi Pro League club take on Al-Wehda in a King Cup of Champions showdown.

