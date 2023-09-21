"Is this some sort of joke?", "Not my king please" - Fans react as Lionel Messi suffers injury on Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi lasted just 37 minutes on his return to action with Inter Miami against Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 20) as he picked up an injury much to the disappointment of fans.

The iconic forward was making his first start for the Herons since representing Argentina in the international break. He scored the winner in a 1-0 win against Ecuador in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. He then sat out La Abiceleste's 3-0 win over 10-man Bolivia in their other qualifying game.

Gerardo Martino opted to rest Lionel Messi for Inter Miami's 3-2 win over Kansas City and a 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United. Fans were thrilled to see him back in Martino's starting lineup to face Toronto at DRV PNK Stadium. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner started the game brightly, with two shots, one on target and one off target. He missed one big chance and won two of four ground duels.

However, there was cause for concern in the 36th minute when Messi pulled up with an issue. He was soon taking his captain's armband and shinpads off before trudging off the pitch much to the frustration of the home fans.

Muscle fatigue appeared to have caused the Argentine icon to make an early exit and it will come as a massive blow to Inter Miami. They are pushing for a play-off placing finish in the MLS Eastern Conference League. The Herons also have a US Open Cup final on the horizon when they face Houston Dynamo on September 28.

Fans' sadness seeing the 36-year-old pick up a knock was on display on social media. One fan displayed their disappointment:

"Is this some sort of joke?"

Another fan reacted:

"Not my king please."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted after Lionel Messi was forced off in the first half of his return to action with Vice City:

Lionel Messi's teammate Inter Miami Jordi Alba was also injured in the clash with Toronto

Jordi Alba was also injured against Toronto.

An injury crisis appears to have struck Inter Miami as not only was Lionel Messi forced off in the first half but so too was Jordi Alba. The Spanish left-back lasted 34 minutes before being replaced by Noah Allen.

Alba wasn't on international duty this past week as he has retired from international football with Spain. He played in both the win against Kansas City and the defeat to Atlanta.

The veteran Spanish defender was affecting the game against Toronto on the left flank. He made two clearances and won his one-ground duel. It was a devastating sight to see the two Barcelona icons sitting in the dugout nursing their injuries.

Alba arrived at Inter Miami in the summer shortly after Messi. The duo were reunited for the first time since the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barca in 2021.