Is Victor Lindelof injured? Erik ten Hag explains Manchester United defender's absence against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained Victor Lindelof's absence from the matchday squad for their Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on March 5. The Swedish defender has a minor injury and hasn't been named in the team as a result.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have started as the central defending pairing against the Reds. Speaking about Lindelof's absence, Ten Hag told MUTV ahead of the match against Jurgen Klopp's team (via United's official website):

"Definitely everyone wants to play, But, after every game on a high level, where it's intense, you have some knocks so we have to live with it. So, after every game, you have some knocks! It was too short a time to recover for him. A pity for us but, okay, we have to deal with it."

Varane and Martinez have been Ten Hag's first-choice defenders this season. Hence, the likes of Lindelof and Harry Maguire have found it hard to get regular game time this season.

Lindelof has made 20 appearances for Manchester United this season, helping them keep eight clean sheets.

The central defender joined the Red Devils from Benfica in 2017 and has since made 216 appearances for the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained his decision to choose Diogo Dalot over Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Erik ten Hag's decision to choose Diogo Dalot over Aaron Wan-Bissaka was a bit surprising for many. While Dalot started the season well, Wan-Bissaka has been in good form lately. The former Crystal Palace man has reinvented himself in recent matches.

He has helped Ten Hag's team keep 10 clean sheets in 18 appearances. While Dalot has been reliable for the team this season as well, considering Bissaka's form, his exclusion was a bit surprising.

Speaking about his choice, the Manchester United manager said ahead of the match:

"It's every time [a matter of making this decision], But I think Diogo is doing a good job, against Newcastle, against West Ham in the week and previously. But it's very close because Aaron is playing very well."

Dalot is playing in the back four along with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw.

