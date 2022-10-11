“Is it because of the way the team set up?” – Rio Ferdinand questions why Manchester United star has endured ‘concerning’ run of form

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed concerns about Jadon Sancho's lack of consistency since arriving at Old Trafford.

Sancho joined the Red Devils in a deal worth around £73 million from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He struggled in his debut campaign, but many gave him some leeway as he had to adapt to English football while playing for a United team plagued by problems.

The Englishman looked bright in this summer's pre-season under Erik ten Hag but that hasn't translated into a sustained run of form. Sancho was also left on the bench for the entirety of Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton over the weekend.

This has prompted Ferdinand to question the cause behind the winger's rut. He said on his "VIBE with Five" podcast (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

“I haven't seen [his Bundesliga form] yet. That's the concerning thing for me. If I'm Jadon Sancho, or in Jadon Sancho's camp, I am looking at ways in which I can unpick his game, his mind, to unearth the Sancho that made him a coveted talent around Europe.”

The legendary defender continued:

“His numbers in Germany were great, he was doing marvellous things over there, but it hasn't transferred over to the Premier League yet. And I don't know why. What is the reason why? Is it because of the way the team set up? Is it because of the pace of the Premier League?”

Ferdinand concluded:

“Is he getting asked to do more defensively so then he hasn't got the energy when they've got [the ball] in transition? ... I just want to see the Sancho that I was going crazy about and demanding that he come on during the Euros [UEFA Euro 2020], because I haven't seen that.”

How has Jadon Sancho fared for Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho had little influence on matters during Manchester United's first two Premier League games of the season, which ended in disappointing losses.

However, he put in a superb display in their third league fixture against Liverpool, scoring the opener with a composed finish. United went on to win the game 2-1 to start a four-game domestic winning streak.

Sancho made the difference once again a few weeks later as he scored the only goal in the Red Devils' 1-0 win against Leicester City. The winger also netted in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League win away to Sheriff Tiraspol.

However, just three goals in 10 matches across competitions is a poor return for a player who many view as one of the biggest talents on the scene. Sancho also registered just eight goal contributions in 38 matches in all competitions last season.

It's fair to say Manchester United are yet to see the best of the talented forward.

