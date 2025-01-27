“Is that why we’re seeing so many injuries” - Alan Shearer raises concern over VAR as top clubs including Arsenal suffer from absentees

Football pundit Alan Shearer has questioned whether the consistent delay in restarts mid-match due to the video assistant referee (VAR) has become a major reason for injuries at various clubs, including Arsenal. The Gunners, among multiple other clubs, have several players out due to muscle issues.

The Premier League legend believes that the constant breaks put too much pressure on elite athletes' hamstrings. Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer opined that muscle injuries have increased because of VAR. He also urged physios and sports scientists to initiate a study on the same, saying:

“I would love to know the stats or what the physios and doctors, sports scientists, think of - is it a reason why we are seeing so many injuries with players? That they’re hanging around a lot because of waiting for decisions.

Trending

“These are elite athletes, playing at the highest level, and yet you’re warming up, and you’re going out on a football pitch, yet a lot of time you're being asked to stand around for three, four, even five minutes and do nothing. All of a sudden, then, 10 seconds later, you go and sprint for the ball. Is that why we’re seeing so many injuries? Because of hanging around waiting for VAR.”

Arsenal are currently without Bukayo Saka, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus. Though the Gunners remain in the Premier League title race, they have been knocked out of the FA Cup and are trailing their Carabao Cup semifinal 2-0 to Newcastle United after the first leg.

Alan Shearer blasts VAR after Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card for Arsenal vs Wolverhampton

Alan Shearer slammed VAR official Darren England after the Gunners' Myles Lewis-Skelly was sent off in their 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25. He argued that the Arsenal star should not have been sent off, saying the VAR failed to correct the referee's mistake. He said (via Football London):

"It's a terrible decision. (Michael Oliver) got a really good view of it. The criteria for the red card.. there's no speed, there's no intent, the force is not endangering an opponent and he is about 90 yards from goal so when you put all that together, never ever a red card."

"What worries me more than anything would be you've got an assistant VAR and you have got a VAR who have seen several replays in slow motion and they think that that is a clear red card, serious foul play, and they don't think of the idea to say to the referee 'I think have made a big error there and you need to go to the screen'. That would be the worrying thing for me because it is a terrible decision," Shearer added.

Arsenal were down to 10 men for the majority of their match against Wolves at Molineux after Lewis-Skelly was given the marching orders in the first half. The home side also went down to 10 men with Joao Gomes getting his second yellow in the 70th minute.

Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal of the match four minutes later to help the Gunners walk away with all three points. They currently trail league leaders Liverpool by six points, but the Reds also have a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback