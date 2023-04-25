Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob McElhenney hilariously tries tempting Real Madrid legend out of retirement to join the Welsh club

Wrexham AFC co-chairman Rob McElhenney has sent a hilarious message to Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale about coming out of retirement to play for the Welsh club.

Bale, 33, brought his illustrious career to an end in January. The Welsh winger was a five-time UEFA Champions League winner with Madrid and Wales' all-time leading goalscorer.

McElhenney has revealed how he is going to attempt to entice Bale out of retirement and play one season for Wrexham. He tweeted a video of the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker saluting the Red Dragons' season. The American actor tweeted:

"Hey (Gareth Bale) let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

Rob McElhenney @RMcElhenney Hey @GarethBale11 let's play golf, where I totally won't spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ❤️ https://t.co/FZgXZbM4zx

Wrexham have secured promotion to EFL League Two after a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood on Sunday (23 April). McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds became co-owners of the Welsh outfit in 2020.

They have been buoyed by the signing of Ben Foster. The former Manchester United goalkeeper brought a career break to a halt to return to the Racecourse Ground. He provided a memorable stoppage-time penalty save in the side's 3-2 title decider against Notts County on 10 April.

Clearly, McElhenney wants to sign more experienced names and Bale fits the bill. The Welshman made 258 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists. He also had spells with Tottenham and Southampton in the Premier League.

Wrexham co-owner McElhenney toyed with the idea of signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid last summer

Rob McElhenney hinted Wrexham had plans to sign the Real Madrid icon last summer.

Bale's future was the subject of speculation last summer when his Real Madrid contract was expiring. The Welsh legend had plenty of options, with Wrexham among the potential suitors.

However, Bale opted to join Will Ferrell's Los Angeles FC. However, McElhenney hinted that his side were interested. He responded to a tweet from ESPN asking where the winger would end up:

"I’ve got a few ideas."

Bale made 14 appearances for LAFC, scoring three goals. He won the MLS Cup in his last appearance, getting on the scoresheet in a 3-3 regulation-time draw. The Black and Gold then won their first MLS Cup with a 6-3 penalty shootout victory.

The Welshman has not hinted at being willing to come out of retirement. However, McElhenney and Reynolds' ownership tenure of the Red Dragons is becoming ever more interesting with time.

