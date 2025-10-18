IShowSpeed begins live stream from Al-Nassr stadium after travelling to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play against Al Fateh

Popular American streamer IShowSpeed is currently live on his YouTube channel at Al Awwal Park, where he's watching Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh. The two teams are set to face off in a late kickoff today as Al-Nassr look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Known for being a die-hard Ronaldo fan, IShowSpeed has been vocal about his admiration for the Portuguese superstar. He first met Ronaldo in June 2023 after Portugal’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers and has consistently expressed his desire publicly to be around the Al-Nassr forward.

Ahead of kickoff at Al-Nassr’s home ground, Speed went live on his YouTube channel, which boasts over 44 million subscribers, allowing fans to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in action. A snippet of the live stream posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed Speed watching Ronaldo walking out onto the pitch to warm up. The live stream had over 45,000 viewers at the time of writing.

How things have developed between Cristiano Ronaldo and IShowSpeed after their first meeting

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have developed a mutual fondness for IShowSpeed ever since the pair first met in person. In 2024, reports claimed Speed was added to a group chat that included Ronaldo, thanks to YouTube sensation MrBeast. Speed celebrated his 20th birthday in January and took to Instagram to share a photo of a Ronaldo-themed cake.

In a show of affection for his superfan, Ronaldo dropped a comment on the post, writing:

“Happy Birthday, Speed! 🎉 Hope your day was great. Stay wild and fast!”

In April, the media went into a frenzy after reports emerged that Ronaldo joined Speed’s online community. A fan account on X, IShowSpeedHQ, had claimed that Ronaldo was a member of Speed's official X community, SPEED GANG. In December 2024, it was alleged that Speed sent a message to Ronaldo, expressing his desire to meet him again.

"Hey Ronaldo, it's Speed we met about last year I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully we can meet again soon, cheers," it reads.

Also, during a chat with Paul Pogba last year, Speed was determined in his opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo was better than his archrival Lionel Messi.

