"IShowSpeed is better", "He is a waste of money" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after loss to Kawasaki

Fans have taken to social media to slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Jhon Duran after their 3-2 loss to Kawasaki Frontale. The Knights of Naj'd's quest for a maiden Asian Champions League Elite trophy fell to despair in the semi-final first leg upset in Al Inma Bank Stadium.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane spearheaded the attack well, Jhon Duran drew the ire of fans after a largely uninspiring performance. Having netted two goals in the quarterfinal against Yokohama F. Marinos, Duran scarcely found any success against Kawasaki.

He completed 11 of 14 passes (79%), did not make any chances for another player, and put just one shot on target from four total attempts. Perhaps the most grievous was when he squandered a massive chance to equalize in the dying minutes of the game.

Fans took to social media, aiming their ire at Duran for not being composed or of much use in such an important match. They posted comments like these:

"Duran is a horrible footballer." a fan stated.

"What was that, even I could play better than Duran at this point." another agreed.

"Bro Duran always selling" a third insisted.

"Ong Ishowspeed is better" this fan claimed.

"Duran I said it already he is a waste of money period!!!!" another added.

"AL NASSR FANS TOLD ME HES MORE IMPORTANT THAN SIGNING A MIDFIELDER 😭😭😭" another mocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the woodwork as Al-Nassr crashed out of AFC Champions League Elite

Japan's Kawasaki Frontale stunned Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in Jeddah on Wednesday, making it to their first-ever AFC Champions League Elite final. This victory is a huge coup for the J1 League side, who will now face Al-Ahli for the final.

Kawasaki had the upper hand early on, with Tatsuya Ito volleying a clearance into the roof of the net just 10 minutes into the match. Sadio Mane was the hero at the other end for Al Nassr, capitalizing on a deflection from a shot to bring parity to the contest (28').

Yuto Ozeki restored Kawasaki's advantage before the break (41'), following up after Ito's shot was saved. They stamped their authority in the 76th minute as Akihiro Ienaga tapped in to make it 3-1. Nassr reduced the deficit late through Ayman Yahya, but the Japanese side held on to victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not won anything at Al-Nassr yet, narrowly missed putting his name on the scoresheet as he hit the woodwork in the first half.

