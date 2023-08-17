IShowSpeed gets baited into believing Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA World Cup after Arab Cup triumph, video goes viral 

Popular internet personality and Twitch streamer IShowSpeed recently got baited into believing Cristiano Ronaldo won the FIFA World Cup after the latter helped Al-Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup. The video quickly went viral due to Speed's hilarious reaction.

Cristiano Ronaldo proved his greatness yet again during the Arab Club Champions Cup final on August 12. Despite Al-Nassr trailing 1-0 and being down to nine men, the five-time Ballon d'Or scored a stellar brace to guide the club to a 2-1 win.

The Portugal superstar was able to lift his first trophy for Al-Nassr following the game with his teammates. The Arab Cup trophy closely resembled the FIFA World Cup one, something which IShowSpeed's fans used to their advantage.

The 18-year-old streamer had recently returned from the hospital, following a serious sinus infection. As a result, the Ronaldo superfan had missed his idol's heroics over the past few days.

Speed's chat baited him by asking him to react to Cristiano Ronaldo winning the 'World Cup'. He obliged and screamed with joy upon seeing a video of the Al-Nassr ace lifting the Arab Club Champions Cup trophy, thinking it was the World Cup.

Upon realizing that Ronaldo has not won the World Cup, his reaction completely changed. His full reaction can be viewed below:

IShowSpeed has made no secret of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo over the years. He also met his idol in June earlier this year.

Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar credited Cristiano Ronaldo for transforming the Saudi Pro League in his first interview after his transfer to Al-Hilal.

The 31-year-old shocked many by joining Al-Hilal on a two-year contract on August 15 for a reported fee of €90 million. Neymar followed in the steps of multiple stars like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, etc to trade Europe for the Saudi Pro League his summer.

Neymar said (via Indian Express):

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more. It is exciting, meeting top-quality players on the other teams thrills you and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, (Roberto) Firmino, that the excitement is even greater."

He also stated why he joined Al-Hilal:

“I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously, it helps in some decisions you take throughout you career. It was certainly for me. I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my team mates – winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition."

Ronaldo was the first major European superstar to join the Saudi Pro League back in December 2022. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr, bringing many new viewers to the league. Ever since then, the SPL has grown in stature and the Portuguese skipper can be credited for the impact he's had on the league.