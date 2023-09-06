IShowSpeed and Mr. Beast set to take on KSI’s Sidemen FC as full squads for 2023 Sidemen Charity Match announced

KSI's Sidemen FC and IShowSpeed's YouTube all-stars are set to clash in the Sidemen 2023 charity match. When they clashed last year, the teams managed to make a mega revenue of £1 million.

The teams are set to go head-to-head again this year, and both sides have announced their full squads. The 2023 edition of the game will take place at West Ham United's London Stadium.

KSI's Sidemen FC team is: KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Callux, Lazarbeam, Tareq, Calfreezy, Randolph, TBA, JME.

IShowSpeed's YouTube All-star team, meanwhile, is: IShowSpeed, Mr Beast, XQC, Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, Niko Omilana, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat, Airrack, AboFlah, Chunkz, ChrisMD, Karl Jacobs, Theo Baker, WillNE.

Sidemen won the clash 12 months ago as they defeated the YouTube all-stars by a score of 8-7.

This year's contest is getting more buzz, and Zerkaa talked about the 2023 edition of the game (quotes as per The Sun):

"This is a major milestone for us. When we first set up this event back in 2016, we never thought we'd be playing in a stadium of over 62,000 people. Not only are we able to give back to our loyal fans, but being able to raise further funds for charities that are so close to our hearts give us a lot to be proud and thankful for."

CEO of London Stadium, Graham Gilmore said (as per the aforementioned source):

“This event goes from strength to strength. The move to London Stadium demonstrating the success The Sidemen have built over recent years, not only in bringing so many great names together but raising money for important charities too."

He added:

"In addition, we will be delighted to welcome the huge global audience on streaming and digital channels, who will be joining the 60,000 plus fans in the stadium."

How to watch the Sidemen charity match between KSI and IShowSpeed's teams?

The clash between KSI's Sidemen FC and IShowSpeed's YouTube all-stars will be available on Sidemen's YouTube channel and fans can stream the contest for free, just like last year.

Last year, the clash got almost 34 million streams and this year, the astronomical number could further rise. The game is set to kick off at 3 pm, British time on September 9.

Given both KSI and IShowSpeed's vibrant personalities, fans could be in for yet another entertaining contest this year. Other notable personalities like Mr. Beast, Chris MD, XQC, and more will also attract the attentions of fans.