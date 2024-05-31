IShowSpeed’s camera operator calls media ‘tasteless’ for claim on Manchester United staff’s feeling about YouTube star at FA Cup final

Online streamer IShowSpeed is openly a fan of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 19-year-old American was recently seen at the Club's celebration after they won the FA Cup.

Speed started the day at Wembley, where he supported the club in his usual over-the-top way. While it was not popular with all the fans seated around him, he was along for the journey as the Red Devils won the oldest domestic trophy for the 13th time.

The Daily Mail, however, claimed that the online personality, whose name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. angered club staff. Speed’s camera operator, Slipz, has come out in defense of him, blasting the publication for the claims.

Trending

Posting on social media, he insisted IShowSpeed was invited to the party, posting:

“Invited by players, embraced by everyone including the manager once there. Tasteless article.”

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed was reported to have been invited to the occasion by Argentine forward and goal scorer on the day Alejandro Garnacho. The American posted a picture on his Instagram with the Manchester United starlet and was seen mingling with players on the team. The American was seen with senior members of the squad, like Marcus Rashford, Andre Onana, and even club manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United players told to expect changes under INEOS

Reported Manchester United target Jean-Claire Todibo has advised the club's players to expect big changes under INEOS. The Frenchman plays for Nice, who are owned by that company, and gives the Red Devils a hint of what to expect.

The Frenchman recently sat with the Daily Mail, where he revealed how INEOS oversaw affairs, saying:

"They changed a lot of things. They give us a comfort so there is a mood around the team to allow the team to succeed, They put a lot of importance on being around the players, to give them the opportunity to have the best performance they can."

"Sir Jim, he speaks and jokes with the players. And then there's Dave. For Dave, every detail is important. He talks a lot about that, all he thinks about is performance. His experience in cycling means he knows a lot about sporting performance. People say you can't transfer cycling to football but it's the same thing.”

The Nice defender concluded, saying:

"If you have 11 players just thinking about their performance and how everything around them can improve their performance it’s the same. If you have 11 players performing to 100 per cent of their capacity it's going to give you a better chance to win trophies. Before you start to think about the football, players should think about what they need to do to perform.”

Todibo has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who need defensive reinforcements. The Frenchman is one of the most promising young defenders in the world and would not look out of place in the defense of one of the biggest clubs in the world. The defender will also have the added benefit of knowing how INEOS like their affairs handled and would not prove a difficult transfer to complete.