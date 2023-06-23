iShowSpeed's picture with idol Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the most liked post for any social media influencer on Instagram

YouTube broadcaster IShowSpeed recently met his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's game against Bosnia & Herzegovina in UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Speed posted a photo of him meeting Ronaldo on Instagram.

The post has gathered 12 million likes, which is the most for a post by any social media influencer.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 IShowSpeed got the most liked post as an influencer on Instagram ever IShowSpeed got the most liked post as an influencer on Instagram ever ‼️👀 https://t.co/TopjkPQpDt

iShowSpeed was visibly ecstatic after getting to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. He looked stunned at the moment. Furthermore, Speed did his famous bark, which left Ronaldo a bit baffled.

The broadcaster has been trying to meet Ronaldo for more than a year. His dream finally came true. Rafael Leao helped Speed set up the meeting.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's unreal longevity

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 38. His unreal longevity is astounding. The Al-Nassr superstar recently made his 200th international appearance in the clash against Iceland.

He became the first player to reach the mark. Ronaldo also netted a late winner in the match. Speaking about the number 7, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez told the media following the game (via Record Portugal):

"When you're out, you don't know the secret. Playing until he was 38, playing the games he played... When you're with him, you understand why. His commitment, his total dedication, that incredible desire to be the best and improve everyone. It's something we see in very young players."

Martinez added:

"It's something I learned from him: you can always be young with experience. I must say that Pepe brought the same thing to this stage. A 40-year-old player, but you look at every training session, every action matters, every duel is like the first or the last."

He concluded:

"I think Cristiano has that freshness. The physical data against Bosnia was fantastic, so he was able to play the full 90 minutes in both games. And now, I start to better understand the physical appearance of the players and see who can play more than two games in 72 hours.

"And Cristiano did not surprise me with his ability; after 200 games for the national team, you can imagine the commitment; being at the highest level, it could be very easy to accept that you will not be at your best."

Ronaldo is still Portugal's captain. He is expected to be a part of the team for the UEFA Euro 2024 that will take place in Germany. Ronaldo is the Euro's all-time top scorer.

Poll : 0 votes