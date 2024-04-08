IShowSpeed yelled emphatic Cristiano Ronaldo claim at Randy Orton before receiving RKO at WrestleMania

American YouTube sensation IShowSpeed made a shock appearance at WrestleMania that ended in a RKO from Randy Orton but not before he showed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speed was dressed as a PRIME bottle with his face covered at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. The Ronaldo superfan accompanied fellow YouTuber and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul to the ring last night (April 7).

Paul faced Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match for his US title. He retained the gold but the bout will most likely be remembered for IShowSpeed's tomfoolery.

The US streamer and gamer got into an altercation with the Orton doing his usual and bizarre bark. He squared up to the Apex Predator after it was revealed that he was the one underneath the PRIME bottle costume.

Speed was booted to the floor by the Viper and then placed on a commentary table. The 14-time WWE Champion barked back at Speed who let him know one thing before meeting his fate:

"Ronaldo is better."

Orton downed the YouTuber with an RKO but Paul made the most of the situation and grabbed victory by eventually pinning Owens. Speed followed in the footsteps of fellow YouTuber KSI who also has donned the PRIME mascot outfit for Paul's matches.

Speed's admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo comes from his time streaming on Twitch and YouTube. He's constantly declared that the Portugal captain is the 'GOAT' and better than his longtime rival Lionel Messi.

When IShowSpeed's dream came true and he met Cristiano Ronaldo

IShowSpeed was able to meet his hero last year.

IShowSpeed spent many months attempting to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. He attended games such as Manchester United's 2-1 win against Fulham (November 13, 2022) but unfortunately, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't present.

The American also traveled to Saudi Arabia after Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January 2023. But, he was still unable to meet his hero much to his despair.

However, Speed's dreams came true in June last year after he watched Portugal beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. He waited in the Estadio da Luz car park for Portuguese players to depart and that's when he finally met the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Speed asked for a photo opportunity:

"No, oh my god! Please, please can I get a picture? Oh my god, relax. Okay. I’m trying."

The popular streamer then asked to perform the legendary icon's trademark 'Siuu' celebration and Cristiano Ronaldo obliged with a smile on his face. The duo clapped hands together in a moment the teenager will never forget.

