ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan reveal full squad for upcoming season

ATK Mohun Bagan FC revealed their entire squad for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season on Sunday. The club has more or less managed to retain the core of ATK's ISL-winning side.

They were busy throughout the transfer market, recruiting efficiently, and now look like one of the most well-rounded outfits in the Indian top-flight.

There have been a string of high-profile incomings at the club, most notably being Kerala Blasters' colossal defender Sandesh Jhingan. The 27-year-old Indian international will share the defensive duties with Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo, who is also known as Tiri. The latter has already been part of the ATK setup, plying his trade at the Salt Lake Stadium in 2015 and 2016.

Exciting young prospect Manvir Singh was roped in from FC Goa to provide some off-the-bench support to the well-established attacking duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna.

"Our squad has the capability to be the best defensive unit." 💪



Here's the 🗣️ from @atkmohunbaganfc camp for #HeroISL 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/uAQyUNjgk3 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 15, 2020

ATK also snapped up versatile defender Subhasish Bose from Mumbai City FC to bolster their back. Bose has established himself as a competent full-back, racking up more than 50 ISL appearances over the last three years.

They also secured the services of Australian midfielder Bradden Inman from A-league side Brisbane Roar. It was seen as a major coup as the midfielder brings valuable experience in the middle of the pitch, having played for a host of English lower-division clubs.

The Mariners boast of a good back-up for each and every position in the squad. With a seasoned Antonio Lopez Habas at the helm, they will be hoping to go all the way.

ATK Mohun Bagan will kick off their campaign against Kerala Blasters on November 20 at Bambolim's GMC Stadium.

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad

Head coach: Antonio Lopez Habas

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Boris Singh, Bradden Inman, Cark McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, N Engson Singh, Pronoy Halder, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh.

Forwards: David Williams, Manvir Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna.