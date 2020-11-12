ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan reveal new home kit retaining iconic club colors

ATK Mohun Bagan FC unveiled their home kit for the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday. Mohun Bagan's iconic green and maroon colors, which are a part of The Mariners' century-long legacy and heritage, have been retained in the new primary kit.

Introducing the #ATKMohunBagan Home Kit for the 2020-21 season! 😎



Available soon for online purchase to all #Mariners 🥳#JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/x2luiRvK6Y — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 12, 2020

The new ATK Mohun Bagan kit will also sport a unique 'Champions' mark just below the logo to honor the two teams for their respective ISL and I-League triumphs from the previous campaign.

With this, the controversial three stars on the previously shared training kits have been removed after receiving a poor reception from the Mohun Bagan faithful. The three stars on the sleeve patches signified the three ISL titles won by the erstwhile Kolkata franchise, ATK FC. This move was seen as completely ignoring Mohun Bagan's trophy-laden 131-year-old history.

Paying homage to the iconic Green and Maroon colours, we present to you the #ATKMohunBagan Primary Jersey for the 2020-21 season! 💚❤️#JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/H8fHBvsokc — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 12, 2020

The ATK-Mohun Bagan FC merger is one of a kind in Indian football. The merger saw the association of the successful ATKFC management with the history and legacy of Mohun Bagan AC.

Ever since they merged earlier this year, there were intense speculations regarding the colors of the kit and logo of the team. However, the management seems to have finally listened to the clamor of the fans by sticking with Bagan's logo and retaining their renowned color scheme for the upcoming top-flight season.

“My pronams to the many legends who have over the decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings in this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit,” said principal owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka.

ATK Mohun Bagan to build football academy

ATK Mohun Bagan also announced that the club is set to build a world-class football academy in Kolkata. The academy aims to provide young and talented prodigies from the state of West Bengal an opportunity to perform at the highest level. Apart from building a new academy in Kolkata, the club promises to take steps to revamp the facilities at Mohun Bagan, as they aim to host ISL and AFC Cup home matches in the coming seasons.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will kickstart their ISL 2020-21 campaign on November 20 against Kerala Blasters.