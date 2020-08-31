ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC sign Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio

Odisha FC have signed 29-year-old striker Diego Mauricio on a one year contract that will keep him at the club till 2021. Diego Mauricio is a vastly experienced striker who can offer Stuart Baxter's side plenty of goals and will also add depth to their attacking line-up.

Along with his natural prowess of scoring, Diego Mauricio is also a great dribbler and a versatile player. His pace across the flank would be a massive threat to opposing defenders in the Indian Super League.

Diego Mauricio has played for a host of clubs which include Flamengo, Alania Vladikavkaz, Sport Recife, Vitoria FC, Bragantino, Al-Qadisiyah FC, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright, Gangwon FC, Busan IPark and Centro Sportivo Alagoano (CSA).

Interestingly, Mauricio was a part of Brazil U-20 squad where he shared the dressing room with the likes of Neymar, Firmino, Casemiro, Oscar, Phillipe Coutinho and Filipe Anderson. He also played alongside Brazilian legend Ronaldinho for Flamengo in 2010

Diego Mauricio spoke to Odisha FC media and said:

“I am very excited to have joined Odisha FC and I look forward to working with Coach Stuart Baxter. I have heard and read a lot of interesting things about the young Indian players at Odisha FC, the Juggernauts and India as a country. This project excites me a lot and I am coming with the aim to win the league.”

Odisha FC gaffer Stuart Baxter delighted with Diego Mauricio's arrival:

“We are delighted to secure the services of Diego. He is a player who can both combine with his teammates and also create chances on his own. When he gets to know the squad, he will be a major asset for us.”

Odisha FC have been active in the transfer window having signed a lot of promising young Indian talents to multi-year deals.